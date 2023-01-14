More Pickleball Courts Approved

Fairhope, Alabama

Tennis courts to be replaced.



QUAIL CREEK

The city council approved American Tennis Courts Inc. to construct six pickleball courts at Quail Creek west of the golf club house where the old private tennis courts are now located. Cost $114,519.



The city acquired the property last year; the adjacent pool is to remain with the private club.



Popularity of pickleball, which is considered easier than tennis, is rising especially among senior citizens. There are six existing courts at Stimpson Field as well.









