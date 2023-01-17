New Airport Manager Hired

Fairhope, Alabama

Dave Freidel at left.



SONNY CALLAHAN AIRPORT



The Airport Authority has hired retired Air Force Lt. Col. Dave Friedel as the new airport manager.

Friedel served in the Air Force for 27 years; he is a graduate of Emery-Riddle Avionics University as well (BS, MS), according to online biographies.

He was most recently 72nd Operations Support Squadron Commander at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.



Chairman Chip Groner said Freidel will be the Authority's "eyes and ears" on the ground.

Friedel said his immediate goals will be to update safety procedures, become "fully involved" with regular maintenance, and implement smart growth in accordance with the Authority's directions to "get where we want to be."

The position is part time, Groner said.

Salary and other contract details still to be determined.

He will be the Authority's second employee, the other is attorney Josh Myrick. All Board members are volunteers.














