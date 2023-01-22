New Corner Clock Repair Plan

Fairhope, Alabama

Corner clock being fixed.



LOCAL BUSINESS NOW HELPING



After the existing contract with a clock repair company was discontinued, Brenny's Jewelers is now assisting the city to obtain new mechanisms to get both sides of the corner clock going again.

The clock will now be operated locally rather than from the visitors center, which complicated operation/repairs.

The south side has not worked for almost two years; the north side stopped working about a month ago (after being repaired last summer).

The clock was installed in the early 1990s; it was donated in memory of a resident who had passed away.

Its exterior was refurbished/repainted three years ago.

