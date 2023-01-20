New Electric Vehicle Charger Damaged

Fairhope, Alabama

One of the electric vehicle charging stations in the city's parking garage has been removed after being damaged last month.

It may have been vandalized, according to informed sources at city hall; close inspection indicates it was broken off its support column. The investigation continues.

No indication about when it may be repaired and replaced; one other station there is still in operation.

Spaces there are supposed to be reserved for electric vehicles, but that is not always observed.







