New Running Track Too Costly?

Fairhope, Alabama





Founders Park site.







Basic layout proposed.



TWICE ESTIMATED COST



After a lengthy discussion, the city council decided to table approval of the $2.4 million low-bid to construct a running track and associated field-sports facilities at Founders Park for the nearby high school ... to allow time for further study.

The Baldwin School Board has already agreed to provide $200K and the Single Tax Corporation $400K for the project.



McElhenney Construction was the lowest of the four bidders to respond.



Originally estimated at $1.2 million, the additional costs are associated with site work, leveling of the fields to qualify for holding state and regional track meets here, according to public works director Johnson. (Only $1.2 million was budgeted for the project this year.)



Only Bay Minette and Gulf Shores may do so now, he said.



Besides an 8-lane, 400 meter synthetic track, long jump, pole vault, javelin, and discuss throw equipment is included ... as well as new parking, paving, and sidewalks. The existing concession stand will have to be demolished too and replaced later (not in the is contract).

A 12,500 Square foot soccer/multi-use field is withing the track, to versatility of the costly new facility according to the councilman Robinson.



Sawgrass Engineering was selected to design the track/oversee construction last March, for $140K (not-to-exceed).



"SAFETY" ISSUES TOO

Coaches from Fairhope High School's track and field departments spoke as well in support, but questioned the design over "safety" concerns about the layout. Field-events are usually located within the track, they said.

They said the existing track at Volanta Park is not suitable for their events.



There is a possibility the project could be "value-engineered" somewhat to reduce cost (parking, paving, etc), but not by a lot.

Councilman Conyers said the School Board is usually responsible for such facilities; the city has to weigh the cost ... considering all the other needs of the city.

Councilman Robinson urged the coaches to meet with the mayor/engineer about their concerns with the design before the next meeting.

Mayor Sullivan said the project could be spread into next year's budget year.







Track Coaches
















