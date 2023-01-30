RV Mardi Gras Camping To Continue For Now

Fairhope, Alabama

RV camping (2018 photo).



NEIGHBORS COMPLAINING



After a lengthy discussion, the city council decided to continue allowing RV camping during Mardi Gras in the parking lot behind the library for another season.

Police chef Holinghead said the area was needed for additional handicapped parking ... and that there have been complaints about open fires, noise, drinking and other problems from neighbors.

The council decided there was no time to make changes this season; the charge is $50/day.

Mayor Sullivan said another place could be made available next time.

