Another TV Movie Filming At Grand Hotel

Fairhope, Alabama

Grand Hotel Pt. Clear



CALLED 'SPRING BREAKTHROUGH'

A TV movie for the Hallmark Channel is filming at the Grand Hotel in Pt. Clear and other nearby locations according to hotel sources.



According to online reports: "Starring Keesha Sharp, Demetrius Grosse, Rhyon Nicole Brown and Akono Dixon it is about a single mother (Monica) who excitedly waits for her daughter to come home for spring break, their annual tradition. Days before, after years of tireless dedication to her job, Monica is unceremoniously fired. To make matters worse, Monica is dealt with a second blow when daughter Vivian announces her surprise engagement to Shawn (Dixon), someone Monica didn't even know existed and travels to The Gulf Shores for the engagement celebration. En route, she meets Clark Randall (Grosse), who also happens to be Shawn’s godfather, at the airport and an unexpected flirtation ignites."



