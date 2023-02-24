Big Water Service Expansion Continues

Fairhope, Alabama

CR 33 well site



TO KEEP UP WITH GROWTH



Construction has begun on a larger water pumping/treatment plant at the city's well site on CR 33 in the River Park area near Marlow.



The $7.5 million project by low bidder The Creel Company will help increase capacity by 33% to help keep up with the area's growing water demand.

The old treatment building will be demolished when the new one comes online later this year or early next; a larger diameter water pipe will have to be installed north along CR 33 as well, to bring more water to where it is needed most.



One new water well has already been drilled there and at least one more is planned (wells #11 and 12).

The small water tower is currently not in use; it needs maintenance.





Plant plans.



