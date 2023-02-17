Council Approves New Track and Field Plan For Schools

Fairhope, Alabama

New track plan (North is left)







TABLED FROM LAST MEETING



After a lengthy discussion about higher than expected cost, and layout design questions raised by high school track and field coaches the city council voted to approve $2.4 million for construction of a new track and field facility at Founders Park, adjacent the Fairhope High and Middle Schools.



In addition to a regulation 8-lane synthetic surface track, there will be facilities for pole vault, discus, javelin, long jump, and high jump ... as well as 47 additional parking spaces.

A multi-use field is included within the track; the current two story concession stand/restroom building will have to be removed to make room.



A representative from Sawgrass Consulting said their original design was modified to address concerns of the coaches; they also gave assurances the facility would be "certifiable" by the Alabama High School Athletic Association for sanctioned state and regional track meets.

Extensive earth work needed to make the site perfectly level is the largest part of the cost.

The Single Tax Corporation is contributing $400K for the project and the Baldwin School Board of Education $250K.

McElhenney Construction was the low bidder for the project.







Founders Park site.











Concession/restrooms to be removed.





