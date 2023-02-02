Fairhope Animal Shelter Needs Repair

Fairhope, Alabama

Proposed new front.



WATER LEAKS TO BLAME



A recent inspection found numerous problems at the city's animal shelter, mostly from age and water intrusion/termites, according to public works director Johnson.

The front facade made of problematic "plastic" stucco needs replacement.



It will take about $100K to repair the 1990s-era building but ultimately the facility may need to be relocated in order to expand to keep up with growth.

The city owns the building but the non-profit 'The Haven' operates the animal shelter there for the city (operations subsidized by the city too).

Municipalities in Alabama are required to have animal shelters Johnson said.





Current street view.





