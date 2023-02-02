Fairhope Animal Shelter Needs Repair

Fairhope, Alabama
|Proposed new front.
WATER LEAKS TO BLAME
A recent inspection found numerous problems at the city's animal shelter, mostly from age and water intrusion/termites, according to public works director Johnson.
The front facade made of problematic "plastic" stucco needs replacement.
It will take about $100K to repair the 1990s-era building but ultimately the facility may need to be relocated in order to expand to keep up with growth.
The city owns the building but the non-profit 'The Haven' operates the animal shelter there for the city (operations subsidized by the city too).
Municipalities in Alabama are required to have animal shelters Johnson said.
|Current street view.
