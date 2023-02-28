Fields to be Named For Fairhope Sports Legends

Fairhope, Alabama

VOLANTA PARK

The city council voted to name the high school baseball field at Volanta Park in honor of 40 year volunteer baseball coach Mike Fillingim ... and other nearby fields for Vann Saltz, former longtime Recreation Board Chairman.

Fillingim is still actively coaching; Saltz, who passed away last year also owned the Eastern Shore Sporting Goods store on S. Section Street for 32 years and was a regional/national director for the Dixie Youth Baseball League as well, according to his obituary.







Vann Saltz 1952-2022



