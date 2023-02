Fairhope, Alabama

2023 RV city.



MARDI GRAS PARADE CAMPING



This could be the last time an "RV city" is allowed to camp in the city's parking lot behind the library; the spaces are needed for additional handicapped parking for parades according to the mayor and police chief.

Spaces are rented for $50/day.



Some other place in town may be available instead if electric service is found, according to the mayor.