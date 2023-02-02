Opening Day Finally Set For New Publix Grocery

Fairhope, Alabama

New Pt. Clear Publix to open soon.



February 22nd is the projected opening day for new Publix grocery store #1809 in the 'Shops at Pt. Clear' shopping center on S. Greeno Road at Old Battles, according the the company's website.

The city's building official told the Times recently the facility was completed, except for some minor road work. Opening dates often slip though, due to weather and other unforseen circumstances.

Still no word yet about store #1799 in the 'Planter's Point' shopping center on Hwy 181 north of town though; road construction continues there into March.

March 1st is still the projected opening for the new Aldi on Fairhope Avenue.










