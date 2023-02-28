Pier Restaurant Remodeling Begins

Fairhope, Alabama

Called 'Blind Tiger Fairhope'



OLD YARDARM

Construction/remodeling has begun on 'The Blind Tiger' restaurant/marina on the Fairhope pier; completion expected by Memorial Day according to signs posted there today.

The property is being leased from the city; Gulf States Realty/Development is the builder.



About The Blind Tiger from web sources: "Thomas Genin, the owner of The Blind Tiger, began his culinary career under (celebrity chef) Emeril Lagasse and since has conceived, built and operated and host of different restaurant concept. His first establishment was Tigres in Pass Christian, MS. Tigres was a Coast favorite offering fine dining until it was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in August of 2005. Thomas loves to travel the Bahamas and Caribbean. He liked the casual bars, the open air, laid back feel, and the good food he found in little out-of-the-way places there. So, he conceived a restaurant where you could have the same type of experience without the travel time and expense of actually going to the islands. He and a partner built three locations before he sold his share and set out once again on his culinary journey. This led to experimentation with a series of restaurant concepts including The Blind Tiger, Marina Cantina, RAW, Whiskey Prime, AJAX, Mother Cluckers, the TBT Boil Room and The Shrimp Factory.

The original Blind Tiger location was so successful that it led Thomas to expand to three more locations in Biloxi, Slidell, LA, and Madisonville, LA."

Conceptual plan.





