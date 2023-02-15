Problematic Sewer Pump Station Upgraded

Fairhope, Alabama

Valley station today.







Raised manhole to reduce leaks.



VALLEY/MIDDLE STREET AREA



Capacity upgrades have been completed at the sewage lift station on Valley Street where frequent overflows have occurred in recent years.

The new pump is located underground rather than above ground as before; a nearby manhole on Middle Street that frequently overflowed has been elevated considerably as well to reduce leakage.

This is one part of the ongoing serer collection system upgrades that began about four years ago. Total cost was $247K for this one.









