Existing tank.



TO KEEP UP WITH GROWTH



The city of Silverhill is applying for a $1 million American Rescue Plan grant to build a new 250K gallon water tank tower to keep up with rapid growth in that small community east of Fairhope.

The city's water system will reach capacity in 3 - 5 years.

Total cost for the new tank tower to be erected on Hwy 104 will be about $2 million.