Blueberry Lane Widening Completed

Fairhope, Alabama

Blueberry Lane extension.



OFF GAYFER ROAD EXTENSION



Blueberry Lane has been widened from 12' to 18' -- and extended on the north side by 300' to provide access to the new Riverhorse subdivision under construction there.

A joint project of the city, county, and Single Tax Corporation, costing about $116K.



Providing a secondary access to D. R. Horton's new Riverhorse subdivision on the north end was the reason for the project, per an intergovernmental agreement approved by the city council last June.

Residents of the adjacent North Station neighborhood had worried about excessive construction traffic through their neighborhood when the new development was approved about three years ago.