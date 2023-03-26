Council Debates Historic Preservation vs. Demolition

Fairhope, Alabama

HISTORIC DOWNTOWN ON "PLACES IN PERIL LIST"



In the wake of the demolition of several historic structures in recent months, and the possibility of more coming, the city council heard a presentation earlier this month about the advantages of participating in the state historical preservation program from Paige Thomas, the coordinator of the program. (In 2019, the council at that time heard a similar presentation but decided not to proceed- click)



Thomas said she coordinates the state Certified Local Government Program, in partnership with the National Park Service, and other participating municipalities (click).

After enacting a historical preservation ordinance per enabling legislation and establishing a preservation commission, any city may apply to become a certified local government, she said.



Then, the benefits of the program include receiving technical assistance from the state, "networking" with other certified cities, and most importantly, access to grant money and tax breaks for preservation.

Thomas said there are currently 34 CLGs in the state ... and Baldwin County is considering becoming the 35th.

The first step would be for the city council to pass the standard preservation ordinance ... and then appoint a seven member commission (nominated by the mayor).

Duties of the commission would include identifying important properties, help steer through the process, and come up with appropriate protection strategies.

Thomas said one big misconception is the need for a "a locally regulated district."

"You can have a commission and not have local design review ... (that's) an optional component ... 50% of property owners (in it) would have to vote for a local district" she said.

QUESTIONS RAISED

Council members present then asked Thomas questions about how the program worked.

Councilman Burrell wanted to know at what age structures become historic and was told 40 for the state program, and 50 years per the federal standard, but the city could set its own too.

Councilman Robinson asked "if anything would change at all immediately" ... if a commission was to be established and was told no, nothing would change unless/until more authority was given to it by the city council.

Robinson also asked who would decide the "integrity or significance" of potential historical properties and was told "you would decide such standards ... to best keep the place and feel of Fairhope."



Councilman Conyers asked what would happen if a historical commission is established and certification obtained ... but no other steps taken, and was told the commission would simply act in an advisory/liaison capacity to provide information, seek grants ... and perhaps oversee city-owned historical properties (if there are any).



MAYOR AND COUNCILMAN MARTIN SUPPORT IT

Councilman Martin, who was not present for this meeting, as well as Mayor Sullivan are already on record supporting moving forward.

Council member Burrell told the Times recently he has not decided; Robinson, Conyers, and Boone have not indicated their preference either, as far as we know.

Three votes are need to enact.

