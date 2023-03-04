Disc Golf Hole Removed

Fairhope, Alabama





Hole 14before removal.



CAR PARKING INTERFERENCE

One hole of the 21-hole 'Fairways of Fairhope' disc golf course in Volanta Park has been removed due to conflicts between disc golfers and others parking vehicles in the area of hole #14, aka the "island hole."

The parking lot is often filled with baseball league/dog park patrons blocking the "flyway" to the hole that was under a big oak tree, despite unofficial warning signs posted.

A verbal altercation between the groups brought the issue to a head recently.



Mayor Sullivan as well as a disc golf spokesman told the Times they hope the closure will be temporary; police can find a solution to parking issues there.





Hole 14 now removed.



Hole #14 tee.





