Flower Clock Roundabout Update

Fairhope, Alabama

Flower clock roundabout.



COST GOING UP

Public works director Johnson told the city council that plans are 60% completed for the new roundabout at the busy N. Section St./Scenic 98/Triangle Drive/Veterans Drive intersection ... and projected costs have risen to $1.6 million.

The city's twenty percent matching share of the federal ESMPO project is now $392K, he said.

The project could be ready to be put out for bids this summer with bid awarded in the fall; construction to begin late in the year or early next could take up to 9 months.

Because it is such a vital intersection, provisions will be made to keep traffic flowing through as much as possible during construction.

"It can't be shut down completely," like recent county roundabout projects Johnson added.

Simultaneous construction of trails in adjacent 'Triangle" Park and a tunnel under Veterans Drive is also planned, using a different grant.





