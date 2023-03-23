Gayfer Storage Facility Already Expanding

Fairhope, Alabama

The Baldwin County Board of Adjustments granted a variance request to allow a 5' sidewalk to be constructed through a wetlands buffer setback along Gayfer Road ... to allow expansion of the Gulf Storage facility at the intersection of Hwy 181 just outside city limits on the east side of town.



At first, county planning staff had recommended waiving the requirement of a sidewalk completely; but reconsidered after hearing from citizens and Fairhope's planning department to allow the sidewalk through the setback instead.

256 more mini-storage units are planned for the new 40,650 sq. ft. building.



Eventually, sidewalks are planned all the way down Gayfer Extension.

The Baldwin County Planning Commission had previously approved the site plan, pending the B of A's approval of necessary variance regarding the sidewalk.



The existing part of the facility was constructed in 2020 when the property was not zoned (it is B-2 now); owner is First Gulf Storage Group Llc.







