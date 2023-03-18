High Water Consumption Worries Continue

Fairhope, Alabama

Well/Plant # 3 being expanded.



EARLY WARM SPELL/GROWTH BLAMED

Water department superintendent Jason Langley said even though it is still winter, water usage reached record-high levels during a dry/warm spell in late February.

Normally, the 6.7 million gallons/day normally would not be expected until spring, in May or June he said.



Langley attributed the increase to irrigation of lawns and gardens but warned if the trend continues "it's not looking good for summer" when consumption peaks.

A stage 1 water alert had to be declared last June by the mayor/council during a long dry spell.



CAPACITY EXPANSION UNDERWAY

To keep up with rapid population growth, additional water wells and an expanded treatment plant are planned or under construction now at the CR 33 site in the River Park community ... and planning begun to drill another well at plant #1 on E. Fairhope Avenue near the elementary school.

Well #4 on CR 3 south of town may need to be deepened as well to conform with 'PFOS' (forever chemical) standards, depending on the final limits set by the EPA.



Installation of bigger diameter piping north along CR 33 and west on CR 48 to deliver more water to the fast-growing northern side of town won't begin until August, due to pipe acquisition supply chain issues Langley said.

When it begins, the contractor will have up to a year for that installation.

CONSERVATION STILL NEEDED

Mayor Sullivan told the Times recently conservation is still be needed to avoid more water emergencies like last summer; big neighborhoods like Rock Creek sometimes use 1 million gallons per day just for lawn watering during dry spells, she said.















