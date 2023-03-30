New District 39 Zoning Committee Meets

Fairhope, Alabama

District 39 organizational meeting.







EAST BARNWELL AREA



The new zoning district 39 advisory committee held its organizational meeting this morning at the courthouse in Fairhope. The first of a series of meetings to develop a zoning map and text ordinance for the east Barnwell area. Members are Danny Bolton, Douglas Ward, Frank Leatherbury, Hayley Gregorius, and Justin Palmer.

Planning director Mathew Brown reviewed the timeline so far and how the rest of the process would work. On February 14, a voter referendum in the district was successful to establish zoning.



Weekly meetings are open to the public; district residents are encouraged to attend, Brown said (see schedule below).