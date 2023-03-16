New Walmart Building Colors Scrutinized

Fairhope, Alabama

New Fairhope Walmart colors.







Old colors.







STORE BEING REMODELED



Mayor Sullivan says the new blue/gray paint scheme at the Walmart store on Hwy 181 is being checked for compliance with any agreements made with the city in 2007 concerning the appearance of the store.

Mayor Kant was quoted at the July 2007 store ribbon cutting: "Walmart has demonstrated willingness to be a good neighbor and work with the city on aesthetics making certain building design, colors ... fit with the overall feel of Fairhope."

Sullivan told the Times she is checking for actual documentation of architectural standards agreed to during construction.

REMODEL UNDERWAY INSIDE TOO



According to a Walmart press release, its superstores are being remodeled:

"In today’s omnichannel world, customers still want to experience – touch, feel and try – items. So, we’re now aiming to make customers feel wowed and proud when they shop with us. We’re using powerful design elements to show off amazing products that wow our customers, and when they see the value, they are proud of their choice and purchase.

Last year, we announced the first phase of our store redesign that was focused on navigation and wayfinding. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, and we now have close to 1,000 stores renovated with this new design to help customers save time in finding what they need.

In this next phase of our redesign, we’re amplifying the physical, human and digital design elements in our stores to inspire customers and elevate the experience. Physical elements include lighting, space enhancements, dynamic displays and more. Our visual merchandising experts have highlighted exciting brands and created engaging experiences that bring to life the human element. Finally, QR codes and digital screens create opportunities for digital exploration. But making the store more engaging isn’t enough. We have to do all of this in a way that is unique to Walmart."

GRAND REOPENING COMING



A "grand reopening" of the store is scheduled for May 5.

