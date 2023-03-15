Police Station Coming To S. Greeno Location?

Fairhope, Alabama

329 S. Greeno Road



OLD EMPEROR CLOCK BUILDING



Police chief Hollinghead presented a proposal to the city council for a satellite police station at 329 S. Greeno Road in a building recently occupied by Community Church.

The new station would be used for the police patrol division and training space; traffic congestion at the Section Street station downtown poses challenges getting in and out quickly and office space there is running out as well.

Only part of the 11 thousand square foot building would be used, leased for $7K per month with a three year term.

Total cost this year including new furnishings/equipment would be about $94K.

WALMART PRECINCT OFF THE TABLE?

Mayor Sullivan said the gift of 12 acres of property from Walmart (behind the store) where a precinct station was planned ($500K budgeted) may be off the table because the company has "gone silent," never completed the transaction.

In the interim, the city could "be on the lookout" for property to build a permanent building of its own somewhere else, the mayor said.

