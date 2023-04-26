Drainage Problems Discovered At New Track Venue

Fairhope, Alabama

Founders Park track/venue



Underground drainage pipes damaged.



FIX COULD BE EXPENSIVE



As the new running track/field venue at Founders Park is beginning to take shape, a problem has arisen; underground storm water drainage pipes installed twenty years ago are damaged.

The cracked/collapsed metal pipes were discovered during inspections in preparation for connecting the new drainage system to the existing pipes.

Replacement cast concrete pipes would cost about $250K; but public works director Johnson was directed to look into value engineering to reduce cost, perhaps by reducing pipe diameter.

The pipe in question actually begins at the softball complex at the south (high) side of the property.



Councilman Martin said he had heard recently from a downstream resident of the Fairfield Village subdivision, who is worried about chronic drainage issues in that neighborhood.

The city commissioned an engineering study earlier this year to determine what may be done there, in partnership with homeowners.





