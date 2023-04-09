Fairhope Docks Utilities Finally Installed

Fairhope, Alabama

Utilities installed March 2023.



NEW SLIP LEASE COMING?



Installation of electric and water utility services for boat slips at the city docks on Fly Creek has been completed, a joint effort of city staff and private contractors.

Installation had to wait for pier/slip repairs due to damage from tropical storms in late 2020, which were delayed until last year waiting for FEMA grant funding.



The new connector boxes are removable in case of high water, which often occurs during tropical storms.



Docks manager Sean Saye told the Times recently he has a long waiting list for slips and should have no trouble filling all slips, once a new lease agreement is developed and approved by the city council.

Saye said he expected slip rental wold rise slightly to be more competitive with other nearby marinas.

Proposals for boat storage on the property and other possible uses for existing buildings may be discussed at an upcoming Harbor Board meeting; final decisions will be made by the city council.

Zeta storm damage October 2020









