Representative Fidler Passes "Peanut Bill"

"Alabama peanut growers joined Gov. Kay Ivey and sponsors Sen. Josh Carnley, R-Enterprise, and Rep. Jennifer Fidler, R-Fairhope, for a ceremonial signing of legislation which will allow more farmer-funded checkoff money to be used for research, education and promotion. For peanuts, the new law eliminates the requirement of newspaper notification for referenda; increases the time between producer votes from three to five years; and reduces the amount deducted by the Department of Agriculture and Industries for administrative costs from 5% to 3%. Sheep and goat producers will benefit from an extension in the frequency of costly audits from every two years to every five years. Also on hand for the bill signing were members of the Lee County Farmers Federation Women's Leadership Committee, who were in Montgomery for a Capitol and State House tour and to meet with their legislators."