Representative Fidler Passes "Peanut Bill"

Fairhope, Alabama
|Fidler at right.
FIRST LEGISLATION
Governor Ivey has signed HB 189, one of the first bill sponsored by new Fairhope-area district 94 state house representative Jennifer Fidler.
The family's 'Fidler Farms' in hometown Siverhill is famous for its peanuts; she worked for the city of Fairhope and Baldwin County for many years before retiring as well.
|
"Alabama
peanut growers joined Gov. Kay Ivey and sponsors Sen. Josh Carnley,
R-Enterprise, and Rep. Jennifer Fidler, R-Fairhope, for a ceremonial
signing of legislation which will allow more farmer-funded checkoff
money to be used for research, education and promotion. For peanuts, the
new law eliminates the requirement of newspaper notification for
referenda; increases the time between producer votes from three to five
years; and reduces the amount deducted by the Department of Agriculture
and Industries for administrative costs from 5% to 3%. Sheep and goat
producers will benefit from an extension in the frequency of costly
audits from every two years to every five years. Also on hand for the
bill signing were members of the Lee County Farmers Federation Women's
Leadership Committee, who were in Montgomery for a Capitol and State
House tour and to meet with their legislators."
Comments