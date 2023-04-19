New Plan For Magnolia/Church Street Corner

Fairhope, Alabama

New plan.







301 Magnolia site.



MORE TREES SAVED

The city's Board of Adjustments gave the go-ahead for a "use not provided for" to RW Llc. (David Ryan) to allow a new seven building, mixed-use development on B-2 zoned property at the northeast corner of Church Street and Magnolia Avenue in downtown Fairhope; approvals of the new plan will still be needed from the Planning Commission and city council at some point.

The new plan replaces one approved by a narrow 2-1 city council vote in July of 2021.

The action by the board was needed to meet technicalities of the city's zoning ordinance for mixed-use, since there are seven separate buildings and a commercial component only on the ground floor of the two facing Magnolia Avenue, according to planning director Hunter Simmons.

Developer David Ryan said preserving the big oak trees in a small park at the corner was a major motivation for the project. He added he envisions "small scale retail/commercial" for the first floors of the two buildings facing Magnolia; and single family condominiums for sale for the rest of the property -- with twice as much on-site parking than required by the city (2 per unit).

Driveway access will be from Magnolia Avenue only; WHLC is the project's architect (see site plan at bottom).







Ryan addressing B of A







New site plan.





