New Silverhill School Building Contract Awarded

Fairhope, Alabama

CR 55 site.



GROUNDBREAKING SOON

Phase one site preparation work has been almost completed and phase two building construction contract awarded to low bidder Bayshore Construction of Bay Minette for the new Silverhill Elementary School building at 20152 CR 55 (at CR 48).



Cost is just over $31million; construction should take about a year.

The property was purchased for $746K three years ago; site preparation cost was $5.3 million.

Adams Stewart Llc. of Robertsdale is the architect.



No drawings of the building have been made available to the public yet.

