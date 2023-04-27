New WAWA Station Plan Up For Approval

Fairhope, Alabama





New Fairhope WAWA gas station.



STORE #5804



The site plan for a new WAWA gas station within city limits in northeast Fairhope is expected to be approved during next week's Planning Commission meeting: a part of the larger 'Encounter Development' project on Hwy 181 north of 104 named in reference to the famous movie filmed there in the 1970s.

The site for the other planned WAWA store on S. Greeno Road at Twin Beech has been ready for construction for some time but the company has not requested a building permit yet, according to the city's building official. This lot is outside city limits.

"Wawa" is a native American tribe's word meaning "goose" in the Pennsylvania-area where the company originated. They have stores all along the Eastern Seaboard and in Florida.

