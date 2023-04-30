Proposed East Fairhope Rezoning Worries Neighbors

Fairhope, Alabama





COMMERCIAL ZONING SOUGHT



A proposal to rezone property in a traditionally residential east-side area just outside city limits for commercial use is causing concern for neighbors there.

James Socopolites is seeking to rezone 4.6 acres at the northeast corner of the Bishop/Gayfer Road intersection from RSF-E to B-2 so that professional offices and warehouses may be built at the west end of the property facing Bishop Road.

Since this property is outside of city limits in county planning district 37, the Baldwin County Planning Commission will hear the case at its May 4th meeting in Robertsdale at 4 PM. (This is part of the area that formerly fell within the city's extra territorial jurisdiction.)

MAYOR CONCERNED TOO

When asked about it by the Times recently, Mayor Sullivan expressed concern as well: "I looked it up and have reached out to Commissioner McKenzie. I am concerned about B2 zoning in this area. The owner says it will be professional space or storage but once it is zoned, they will have several options that are not a good fit near residential areas."

Other possible B-2 uses include a convenience store, laundry, car wash, tavern, and similar neighborhood businesses.











