Revised Triangle Park Plan Presented to City Council

Fairhope, Alabama

New master plan.



Creek trail/overlooks.



NORTHERN SEGMENT ONLY



A revised conceptual master plan for the 'Triangle Park' project presented to the city council Monday by Thomson Engineering includes a new trailhead/parking lot at the old Dyas house on the creek, separate bike and walking trials, various "outdoor classrooms," a small amphitheater, overlooks and a kayak/canoe launch on the creek, another longleaf forest restoration in the center, and possibly outdoor artwork, among other things.

A major change from the earlier plan would have the entrance from Scenic 98, not Veterans Drive. The old Dyas homestead there was donated to the city late last year.



A ped/bike tunnel under Veterans Drive remains included. The project will be funded by a $1 million state grant (GOMESA) initially; construction could begin late this year or early next in conjunction with installation of a roundabout at the busy "flower clock" intersection.

Improvements to the damaged Fly Creek culvert under Hwy 98 may be incorporated as well in coordination with ALDOT.



The city council will still have to approve final engineering plans at some point.

Long range plans for the southern segment along Greeno Road have not been developed yet, but may include more bike trails and an arboretum of some kind.



New entrance from Scenic 98.



