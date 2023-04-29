Second Disc Golf Course Being Installed

Fairhope, Alabama

New Nature Park course.



'COWPEN CREEK COURSE'



Construction of the city's second disc (aka frisbee) golf course has begun at the city's Colony Nature Park on Twin Beech Road, west of CR 13.



Materials are being provided by the city and installation by the Fairways of Fairhope local disc golf club who maintain a course in Volanta Park on N. Greeno Road as well: it is becoming more crowded as the sport's popularity increases.

The Volanta course was established in 1998.

Although the club holds periodic tournaments, both courses are open to the general public as well, at no charge.









