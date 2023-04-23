'Sunset Staircase' Re-Painted By Students

Fairhope, Alabama

JUNIOR CITY COUNCIL PROJECT



Current junior city council members have painted the staircase leading down from Henry George Park; a previous junior council had painted the old stairs about two years ago, but they had to be replaced due to rotting wood.

Today's Jr. council members are: Joe Solomon, Ave Cocke, Mary Collins, Julian Nichols, Addison Spears, Ellery Scott, Ella McDowell, Josie Linn, and Ethan Kellerman.

The junior council was established by the real council in 2018 its mission according to the city's webpage: "The Fairhope Junior City Council works as a liaison between Fairhope youth and the city. We’ll be interacting with Fairhope families, business owners, politicians, students- everyone! Our mission is to get Fairhope youth more involved in our community and to inform the community of what’s going on in Fairhope through student-led media and special events."





2023 jr. council.







2021 version.





