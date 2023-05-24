Auditors: City Still In Good Financial Shape

Fairhope, Alabama
|Auditors present findings.
ANNUAL AUDIT COMPLETED
Representatives from the Warren Averett. Llc. accounting firm said the city emerged from the Covid pandemic in good shape last year, during a presentation of the fiscal year 2022 audit to the city council Monday. (A "snapshot" of city finances on September 30, 2022.)
Mayor Sullivan said she was pleased with the audit -- and work on next year's budget was just beginning now:
Some audit highlights:
Financial Highlights
-
The assets and deferred outflows of resources of the City of Fairhope exceeded its liabilities and deferred inflows of resources by $223,984,064 at the close of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. An unrestricted surplus exists in the amount of $39,908,454, which may be used to meet the government’s ongoing obligations.
-
The City’s total net position increased by $21,290,124, or 10.5% in comparison to the net position at the beginning of the year. Net position of governmental activities increased $12,669,092, or 11.9% and net position of business-type activities increased $8,621,032 or 9.0 %.
-
At the close of the current fiscal year, the City’s governmental funds reported a combined fund balance of $33,251,171. This was an increase of $8,970,705 or 36.9% from the prior year.
-
At the end of the current fiscal year, total fund balance for the General Fund was $27,063,115, an increase of $7,796,670 or 40.5% from the prior year. This is due to unbudgeted growth in tax revenue along with cost savings across departments.
-
Sales and use tax, the City’s single largest revenue source, increased $1,963,253 or 16.7% from the prior year primarily due to economic growth over the prior year.
-
In September 2022, the City entered into a note payable, to finance capital asset purchases, in the amount of $1,946,719.
Governmental activities for the current year increased the City’s net position by $12,669,092. Key elements of this change are as follows:
-
Sales and use tax increased by approximately $1,963,253, or 16.7%.
-
Lodging tax increased by approximately $302,116, or 22.1%.
-
Property tax increased by approximately $606,562, or 8.9%.
-
Operational grants decreased by $7,143,497 as a result of FEMA reimbursement from Hurricane
Sally in FY2021.
Business-type Activities
Business-type activities increased the City’s net position by $8,621,032. The increase is due to current year operations as well as the growth of the City and an increase in utility customers. Business-type activities are shown comparing costs to revenues generated by related services. The Electric, Natural Gas, Water and Waste Water, and Sanitation business-type activities are self-supporting with user charges and other revenues designed to recover costs.
