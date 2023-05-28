Big East Fish River Development Gets Go-Ahead

Fairhope, Alabama

Tealwood Estates on Underwood Road.



SOUTH MARLOW/RIVER PARK AREA



The Baldwin County Planning Commission approved a preliminary plat for a 636-lot subdivision on 202 acres of unzoned property on the north side of Underwood Road, south of the Marlow community which could change the face of that traditionally-rural community in coming years.

Turning lanes will be required to be added for the two planned entrance from Underwood Road; turning lanes will be required to be added at the CR 55 intersection as well.



The development is to be in seven phases with four years to completed; extensions may be granted though if necessary.

Utilities provided by Riviera Water, Baldwin EMC, and Baldwin County Sewer Service. This is the Foley high school feeder pattern.



HV Properties of Dallas, Texas is the owner/developer: President is Robert Hood.

From their website:

Arthur Hood of HV Properties, along with its local subsidiary, AR Land Development are pleased to announce plans for a 620-unit, single-family residential development in Summerdale — Baldwin County, Alabama, tentatively referred to as Tealwood. Hood and his associates recently secured 4 contiguous land parcels totaling 202 acres, at a combined purchase price of $2.55M. The location of the proposed development is on well-known Underwood Road, between CR 9 and Highway 59. The units will include middle-income custom housing for the benefit of Baldwin County residents and to service the continuing influx of retirees to this lovely rural and quiet area of South Alabama. AR Land Development will develop the project in a number of phases, with the first phase of development set to consist of 75 lots. Second and Third Phases will follow. The homes will generally be in the 2,000 Sq ft range, with multiple amenities planned for use of the residents such as pools, tennis courts, and multi-use club houses. “ We are excited to continue to be a part of the great Baldwin County Community and to build appealing and functional custom homes for its residents. This part of the County has in the past been underappreciated in our opinion, and we look forward to offering a beautiful residential community with modern amenities, that will serve as a premier development in Central Baldwin County for decades to come.” — Arthur Hood





Underwood Road location.





