Electrical Substations Decommissioned

Fairhope, Alabama

Church Street substation salvage.

MATERIALS SALVAGED

A salvage company paid the city $13,500 for two transformers and several voltage regulators at the old Church Street and Nichols Avenue electrical substations.

Copper wire is the most valuable component being removed and recycled, according to a city source.

The Church Street property will probably revert back to the Single Tax Corporation's ownership; the future of Nichols is still uncertain but a public park has been suggested for there.







Nichols Avenue substation salvage.



