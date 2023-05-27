Eyesore Rose Garden Property Finally Sold

Fairhope, Alabama

'0' Fairhope Avenue



BLUFF VIEW TO BE "PROTECTED"



A run-down small building near the city's main pier/rose garden has been purchased by the Single Tax Corporation's board of directors for $475K, according to its president Lee Turner.

The property was appraised for only $211K this year according to county tax records; former owner Bob Pope was asking $795K for it three years ago.

Pope had sought to construct three story condominiums on the site in 2017, but was repeatedly denied required variances by the city planning department. An appeal to circuit court failed as well.



'Down by the Bay' Cafe was the last of several businesses to operate there, ca. 2017.



No immediate plans for the property were announced but Turner released a statement:



"We may have paid more than the appraisal value; however, this bluff has an iconic view in Fairhope and has been important to our sense of place. The FSTC directors felt it was extremely important to guarantee no future development will block the view."

The corporation often donates such property to the city, for use as parklands.

(Note: Since it is colony land, the corporation purchased Pope's 99-year leasehold back from him.)







2017 condo proposal failed.






