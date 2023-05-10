Greeno Building Leased For Second Police Station

Fairhope, Alabama

329 S. Greeno Road



MORE SPACE NEEDED



The city council approved a lease agreement for 12K square feet in the front Suite A of the building located at 329 S. Greeno Road, to be used for a second police station.

'329 S. Greeno Llc' is now the owner; John C. Bell of Mobile the agent/organizer.



Term is for 48 months at $7500/month with a 3% yearly increase built in; total cost will be about $8000K/month according to the city attorney (insurance/other costs included).



According to previous discussions, the space will be used as a precinct for the patrol division which has trouble using the downtown station due to increasing traffic congestion on Section Street.

Funding will come from money that was set aside in this year's budget for a new building on donated land behind Walmart, that never materialized for reasons known only to the company (according to mayor Sullivan).

