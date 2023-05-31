K-1 Asbestos Removal Cost Going Up

Fairhope, Alabama

MORE HAZARDOUS MATERIAL DISCOVERED



Because additional layers of floor tiles were discovered, asbestos removal cost at the K-1 school have increased by $6,000.

Abatement in basement and attic spaces has already been completed by the contractor, according to public works director Johnson. Just the added flooring on the main floor is left.

Hernandez Demolition and Remediation is the contractor: original contract was for $64K.

Once the floor tiles are removed and the building cleared environmentally, the $4 million federal EDA grant that was awarded last year for refurbishing the building as a new business "incubator" can be released to the city, he said.

