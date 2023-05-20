Latest Zoning Sign War Heats Up

Fairhope, Alabama

District 14 zoning debate.







New district in green.



REFERENDUM SET FOR JUNE 6

Numerous "for" and "against" signs have started appearing in Baldwin County planning district 14 east of Fish River as the latest zoning referendum approaches.

The debate falls within familiar battle lines: those against advocate for personal property rights, being able to do whatever you want with your own land; and those for believe neighbors should have some say too in how their community develops.



Registered voters will have the opportunity to choose, as five other districts on the west side of the river have in recent years: four of those voted for zoning.

Earlier this year, ten percent of registered voters petitioned the county commission to hold the referendum.

SECOND TOWN HALL COMING?



One "town hall" meeting was held last month in Roberstdale and another was to be scheduled as well, but location/time not announced yet to our knowledge.

Polling place on June 6 is the Marlow VFD on CR 32.







April district 14 town hall.













