Fairhope, Alabama

New dog park.



NEW 'PUBLIX' SHOPPING CENTER



A dog park has opened on the north side of the 'Shops at Point Clear' shopping center on S. Greeno Road.

Developer RW Battles opted for the dog park to help satisfy the city's greenspace requirements for the project, according to city planning department director Hunter Simmons.

The park is open to the general public for use, he said.





