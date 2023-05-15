New Founders Park Track Drainage Installed

Fairhope, Alabama
|New outfall to drainage basin.
NEW STORM WATER PIPES
Repairs to the drainage system under the new Founders Park track and field venue are already underway; the city council approved spending an additional $246K on the project last week after problems were discovered during track construction.
720 feet of old plastic pipe will be replaced with more durable concrete pipe; some of the new pipe were reduced in size to cut cost.
Total cost for the track and field venue to be used by the high school will be $2.7 million.
McElhenney Construction is the contractor.
|New concrete pipe.
