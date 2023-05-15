New Founders Park Track Drainage Installed

Fairhope, Alabama

New outfall to drainage basin.



NEW STORM WATER PIPES



Repairs to the drainage system under the new Founders Park track and field venue are already underway; the city council approved spending an additional $246K on the project last week after problems were discovered during track construction.

720 feet of old plastic pipe will be replaced with more durable concrete pipe; some of the new pipe were reduced in size to cut cost.

Total cost for the track and field venue to be used by the high school will be $2.7 million.

McElhenney Construction is the contractor.







New concrete pipe.





