New West Fish River Zoning Map Ready

Fairhope, Alabama

DISTRICT 39 COMMITTEE COMPLETES WORK



While neighborhoods on the east side of Fish River prepare for their own zoning referendum next week, those on the west side have just completed their new district 39 zoning ordinance and map, and will present it to the Baldwin County Planning Commission during a public hearing Thursday for approval.

Most of the map is green and brown for rural agricultural (RA), or the new base community zoning (BCZ). More intense commercial uses are indicated at some major intersections.

The commission may accept or modify the advisory committee's recommendations before passing it along to the county commission for final approval.

Advisory committee members were Danny Bolton, Douglas Ward, Frank Leatherbury, Hayley Gregorius, and Justin Palmer.

