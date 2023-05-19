No Indian Artifacts Found At Alley Project

Fairhope, Alabama
|Parking garage alley.
ARCHAEOLOGICAL COST INCREASING
The city council voted to increase funding by $25K for an archeologist to continue monitoring excavations at the parking garage project even though nothing relevant has been found yet.
Total cost now expected to be $45K; TerraExplorations Inc. is the provider.
Since the project is federally funded, such monitoring is a requirement if requested by indigenous people of the area (Choctaws did).
Next phase will be the area on the east side adjacent the Hampton Inn; completion later this summer.
Increasing usage of the parking garage is the primary goal of the project.
Comments