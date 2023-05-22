Pier Restaurant Opening Slips Back

Fairhope, Alabama

Fairhope pier restaurant



BLIND TIGER FAIRHOPE



The expected Memorial Day opening date for the new Blind Tiger Fairhope restaurant on the municipal pier has slipped back to later this summer.

Mayor Sullivan said recently required Army Corps of Engineers permits for the marina-area was one reason for the delay.



The exterior was painted recently and a new handicapped accessible deck added in back; remodeling the inside has not begun.

The city restored some electrical service in the marina area that had been damaged by storms as well.

Restaurant owners lease the property from the city.







New deck in back,









