Prankster's Sign Causing Confusion

Fairhope, Alabama
|"Fake" sign on CR 13
MANY INQUIRIES
A sign erected by the property owner where material for a sewer pipe expansion project is being stored is causing angst for citizens passing by.
The material is actually to be used for a sewer pipe enlargement project under CR 13, to begin later in the year, not a new treatment plant.
The pipeline project will begin at Fairhope Avenue, north down CR 13 to Hwy 104, then east to Hwy 181 -- to service the many new homes and businesses being constructed there.
The city's existing treatment plant in the gully near city hall is currently at about 65% capacity.
