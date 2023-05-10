Prankster's Sign Causing Confusion

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

"Fake" sign on CR 13

 

MANY INQUIRIES

A sign erected by the property owner where material for a sewer pipe expansion project is being stored is causing angst for citizens passing by. 

The material is actually to be used for a sewer pipe enlargement project under CR 13, to begin later in the year, not a new treatment plant. 

The pipeline project will begin at Fairhope Avenue, north down CR 13 to Hwy 104, then east to Hwy 181 -- to service the many new homes and businesses being constructed there.

The city's existing treatment plant in the gully near city hall is currently at about 65% capacity.

