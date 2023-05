Fairhope, Alabama

Parker Road sidewalk.



May 2023 Policy Board.



MONTROSE AREA



The Eastern Shore MPO Policy Board approved using available federal Carbon Reduction Program funds for a sidewalk along Parker Road from N. Greeno to the existing Eastern Shore Trail on Scenic 98.

Construction could begin this fall; cost is $380K with a 20% match from city/county.

A pedestrian crossing will have to be provided across busy Hwy 98 (Greeno Rd.) as well, according to mayor Sullivan.