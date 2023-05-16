Tricky Intersection Fix In Doubt

Fairhope, Alabama

Greeno Road at Volanta Avenue











TRAFFIC SIGNAL GRANT NOT AWARDED



Plans for the city and developers of the massive new Reserve At Fairhope senior community under construction on the corner to jointly improve the Volanta Avenue/Greeno Road intersection may have to be revised after a state grant the city applied for failed to materialize for the second year in a row.

Turning northbound on Greeno from Volanta has always been problematic due to the odd design of a turning lane installed when the road was four-laned over twenty years ago (a business operated there at the time).

SENIOR COMMUNITY OPENING LATER THIS YEAR



Public works director Johnson told the Times recently a meeting was scheduled with The Reserve At Fairhope developer's engineer to discuss the matter.

Improving the intersection was a condition for approval of the project.





